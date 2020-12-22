Congress sets sites on climate change in Covid relief bill

The coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress toughens rules around use of a common heat-trapping chemical and funnels billions of dollars into renewable energy.

The measures, attached to a year-end government funding bill, were hailed by some lawmakers as among the most significant Congress has approved to combat climate change in many years.

The legislative package, which now awaits President Donald Trump's signature, would cut the country's production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons by 85% over 15 years.

The chemical, commonly used in refrigerants like air conditioners and refrigerators, traps heat more readily than planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide.

Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, said last week that passing the chemical-reduction measure would be the "single biggest victory in the fight against climate change to pass this body in a decade."