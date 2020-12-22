Weekly jobless claims rise less than expected, but hold above 800,000

Jobless claims rose less than expected last week as employers weighed a wintertime spike in Covid-19 cases against expected relief from a pending $900 billion stimulus package, according to a Labor Department report published Wednesday.

The number of first-time unemployment-benefits filers decelerated to 803,000 in the week ending Dec. 19. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected initial claims to rise to 888,000.

Initial claims for the previous week were revised higher by 7,000 to 892,000, the highest print since early September.

Continuing jobless claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits via regular state programs, fell to a seasonally adjusted 5.3 million in the week ended Dec. 12 from 5.5 million a week earlier, according to the Labor Department.

In all, 20.4 million Americans were receiving some kind of unemployment benefits through Dec. 5, the report said.