Some donors to Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign scored contracts from South Bend when he was mayor

Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for Transportation secretary and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, received presidential campaign donations from executives at companies that had public works contracts with the city while he led it. A CNBC review of dozens of the city's infrastructure contracts during his second term as mayor, from 2016 into 2020, shows that under Buttigieg, a portion of the city's spending went toward contractors who later became donors to his campaign for president, which he launched in 2019. If he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Buttigieg, as head of the Department of Transportation, would be responsible for pushing forward the incoming administration's infrastructure proposals. Buttigieg is 38 years old and is considered a rising star in the national Democratic Party. His role as Transportation secretary could boost him if he seeks to run for higher office again. Several of the contractors produced new roads, bridges and buildings for the city. South Bend's most recent budget is over $350 million. The Department of Transportation will be going into the new year with a budget of over $80 billion. Buttigieg proposed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan when he ran for president. Data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics shows Buttigieg finished raising nearly $100 million during his presidential campaign. About $2 million came from donors in the real estate industry. A report by the Center for Public Integrity and the progressive media outlet The Young Turks shows that Buttigieg received similar contributions from city contractors when he initially ran for mayor in 2011. In that case, potential contractors gave to his political organization and they then received financial agreements from the city after submitting competitive bids. Those bids were then approved by the Board of Public Works.

The Buttigieg team responds

After CNBC laid out most of the contracts and the ensuing contributions to the Biden transition team, a Buttigieg spokesperson sent CNBC a lengthy response. The representative declined to be named in this story. The spokesperson said Buttigieg wasn't involved in the projects, while noting that the companies had done business with the city before Buttigieg was mayor. The spokesperson also said the executives had a history of giving to other Democratic presidential campaigns, including Biden's, Hillary Clinton's and Barack Obama's. Some also gave to Republicans. "Pete avoided getting involved in who got these contracts for exactly this reason. And I would also point out that on Pete's first day as mayor he established a Code of Ethics, and in 2018 signed a responsible bidder ordinance aimed to ensure taxpayers' dollars were spent efficiently by responsible contractors," the Buttigieg spokesperson said. The spokesperson noted that Buttigieg signed an executive order in 2012 that stated a government employee, including himself, will not knowingly solicit or accept any gifts or favors from a person who has a business relationship or seeks a business relationship from any city agency. "You link to contracts that were approved by the Board of Public Works, which meets in public, does its business in public, and approved these contracts through an open and transparent procurement process that goes through a bidding process and — as I said before — has little involvement from the mayor," the representative said. CNBC laid out to the city of South Bend details about most of the contracts that were approved by the Board of Public Works and the executives who later contributed to Buttigieg's campaign for president. A spokesman defended the companies. "Each of these firms are well-respected and have a reputation locally for delivering high quality services for the city and South Bend residents," Caleb Bauer, the mayor's office press secretary, told CNBC. "Each of these contracts also went through a professional procurement process that is public and transparent before being approved by the Board of Public Works, which is governed by state law." Still, some Democrats anticipate that Republicans will make a big deal out of the contributions Buttigieg received from contractors. "He will be accused of conflicts of interest and if the Republicans hold the Senate he will undergo a very, very tough confirmation process," veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said.

