Treasury yields climb after Trump threatens to derail stimulus bill

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump suggested he may not sign a long-delayed coronavirus relief package.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 0.921%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was slightly higher at 1.655%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Trump on Tuesday poured cold water on the $900 billion Covid relief bill passed by Congress earlier this week. He called the measure an unsuitable "disgrace" and urged lawmakers to make a number of changes, including larger direct payments to individuals and families.

The current package includes a boost to jobless benefits, more small business loans, another $600 direct payment and funds to streamline critical distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. However, Trump was unhappy with the $600 direct payments, calling for them to be increased to $2,000.

Investors have also been unnerved this week by a new coronavirus strain first identified by the U.K. The variant is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible than previous strains.

In terms of economic data, durable goods, jobless claims, personal income and outlays, new home sales, consumer sentiment and FHFA house price index reports are scheduled to be released Wednesday.