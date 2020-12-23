Trump's call for $2,000 stimulus checks could delay direct payments

President Donald Trump listens during a White House videoconference with members of military on Nov. 26, 2020.

As Congress moves to finalize a new round of coronavirus relief funding, President Donald Trump threw a wild card into the negotiations on Tuesday — a demand for $2,000 stimulus checks per individual.

Currently, the bill provides for $600 per person, or $1,200 per married couple, plus $600 for children under 17.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said in a video released on Tuesday.

Democrats, who have fought for higher $1,200 payments, agreed.

"Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted in response.

Getting approval for those higher payments could be easier said than done.