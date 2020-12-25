'Soul' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' arrive on Christmas. Here's how to watch:

Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner in Disney Pixar's "Soul." Disney

The entertainment industry has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. Big blockbusters that were slated to arrive in theaters in 2020 have, for the most part, been pushed to 2021 and those that haven't have been used to pad major studios' streaming services. With Covid cases continuing to spike, many movie theaters across the country have closed once again. As of last weekend, only about 34% of the 6,000 cinemas in North America were open to the public. This led Disney to place its newest Pixar feature "Soul" on Disney+ and AT&T to release "Wonder Woman 1984" in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Both films are being made available to the public on Christmas Day. Here's how to watch them:

How do I watch "Soul?

There are three ways to subscribe for a Disney+ subscription: A month-to-month subscription that costs $6.99 per month, but will rise to $7.99 next year.

An annual subscription for $70 a year.

Signing up for the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle for $13 a month. The Disney+ app can be downloaded on smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation game consoles, on Apple and Android mobile devices, on Roku and via online browswers.

What time does "Soul" arrive on Disney+?

Pixar's "Soul" will be available on Disney+ on December 25th at 3 am ET.

Does "Soul" cost extra money?

Unlike "Mulan," which arrived on Disney+ in September for an additional $30, "Soul" is included for no extra charge as part of the streaming service's subscription.

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman in "Wonder Woman 1984." Warner Bros.

How do I watch "Wonder Woman 1984?"

There are two ways to view Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984." For those that feel comfortable venturing out to theaters, the film can be found playing at most cinema locations on Christmas Day. Due to the pandemic, there are fewer movie theaters open to the public, so moviegoers will need to check their local listings for available locations and for show times. During this time, cinemas also have a smaller number of showings and lower seating capacity. Moviegoers will also likely need to secure their tickets online, as many movie theaters are not selling tickets in-person and seats must be reserved to ensure proper social distancing. Moviegoers can also rent out private theaters to watch the film with up to 20 friends and family members. For those that feel more comfortable staying home, "Wonder Woman 1984" can be watched on HBO Max. You can sign up for HBO Max on the streaming service's website or through your cable subscription. The service costs $14.99 a month, however, the company is offering 20% off for 6 months when you prepay for the service. This deal is valid through Jan. 15, 2021. The HBO Max app can be found in the Amazon app store, the Apple app store, on Google Play, the Roku Channel store and on Samsung TVs. HBO Max can also be procured through these TV services: AT&T

Cox

DIRECTV

Hulu

Optimum

Prime Video Channels

Spectrum

Verizon Fios

Xfinity

YouTube TV

What time does "Wonder Woman 1984" arrive on HBO Max?

The "Wonder Woman" sequel will launch on HBO Max on December 25 at 12 pm ET.

Does "Wonder Woman 1984" cost extra money?