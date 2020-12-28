Op-ed: Equities likely to grow, but finding yield remains difficult

Bottom-scraping interest rates in 2020 were a major factor fueling a stock market that, after plummeting in March from the pandemic, rallied to post a banner year.

Low interest rates also vexed investors seeking yield from bonds purchased to diversify portfolios and reduce risk. But while bond yields likely will remain paltry in 2021, much higher yields are available from alternative fixed-income investments that individual investors typically overlook.

Many market sectors are poised to continue growth spurred by the Fed's rate cut last spring — a move whose effectiveness shouldn't have been surprising, given its history of success. Along with low rates, conditions pointing to equity growth in 2021 include the continuation of the Fed's bond-buying program at current levels and anticipated economic recovery related to coronavirus vaccinations. The rollout of vaccines was apparently a factor in a partial rotation, which showed signs of starting last summer, from some growth tech companies to value stocks, including industrials.

Among these industrials are infrastructure stocks, which stand to benefit if Congress enacts an infrastructure bill.

Infrastructure legislation has been discussed for years but could actually happen in 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden's campaign included a $2 trillion infrastructure agenda and some congressmen are now using the "i-word" because the deteriorated state of the nation's roads and bridges is now critical. Regarding bridges alone, for example, Americans crossed structurally deficient bridges 174 million times a day in 2018, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association — and little has been done to improve them since.

Even if Congress doesn't act, infrastructure stocks are already getting a boost from rising spending on private infrastructure — ports and renewable energy and communications facilities — that set a North American record of $226.5 billion in 2019. Private equity infrastructure fundraising in North America is at an all-time high in 2020.

Infrastructure companies are already benefitting. In the seven weeks between Nov. 4 (the day after the election) and Dec. 22, the Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development Index increased 8.04% —about 1 percentage point more than the S&P 500.