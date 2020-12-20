Congress agrees to a Covid stimulus deal. Here’s who’s likely eligible for a $600 check and when you’ll get it

After months of failed negotiations, lawmakers have finally agreed to a new $900 billion coronavirus relief package. Congressional leaders have not yet released text of the more than $2 trillion legislation — which will include broader government spending measures — but the pandemic recovery bill was set to include direct payments of up to $600 to eligible adults, plus $600 per child dependent. While the adult benefit would be half the size of the first stimulus check, the amount earmarked for qualifying dependents was raised by $100. Wondering whether you qualify? Here's what you need to know.

Who's eligible

The income criteria for the second stimulus check have not yet been released. Under the March CARES Act, those qualifying for a full stimulus payment include individuals earning up to $75,000, or $112,500 as head of household and $150,000 as a married couple filing jointly. For every $100 earned over the income thresholds outlined above, payments are reduced by $5. The money phases out completely if your adjusted gross income, or AGI, is more than $99,000 for individuals, $136,500 for head of household and $198,000 for married filing jointly. Under the new Covid relief package, it is expected that at the full benefit amount, a family of four, for example, would receive $2,400.

When you'll get it

First in line will likely be individuals who already have their direct payment information on file with the IRS. Within two weeks of the CARES Act going into effect in March, more than 81 million payments were disbursed, totaling more than $147 billion, all through electronic transfers to recipients' bank accounts, according to the Government Accountability Office. "I was surprised last spring at how rapidly the Treasury Department was able to roll out the economic impact payments," said Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has already promised a similarly aggressive timeline, saying that he could start processing checks as soon as the legislation passes. "I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," Mnuchin previously said in August. That includes those who signed up to receive a refund by direct deposit when filing their 2018 and/or 2019 taxes, and it may also extend to the 14 million people who previously registered their details via two new online tools the IRS built this spring to collect banking and contact information. The Treasury did not respond to CNBC's request for comment as to whether previously captured banking information would be reused, should there be a second round of stimulus checks. Because the qualifications for compensation are expected to remain the same as those outlined in the CARES Act, many individuals who receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will also be eligible for full rebates. But how fast that money is received is largely dependent on whether the recipient already uses direct deposit for their monthly benefit payment. If they do, the stimulus cash will likely be credited to their account automatically. If Social Security benefits are sent by mail, however, a longer wait is expected. For those who are eligible for a stimulus payment but have not shared their bank account details with the IRS, they can expect to instead receive a paper check or a prepaid debit card. The Treasury has the capacity to deliver five to seven million paper checks a week, in addition to checks for other federal programs. IRS and Treasury could again prioritize the mailing of the second stimulus checks to the country's lowest-income earners, starting with individuals making less than $20,000 per year.

Still no $1,200 stimulus check?