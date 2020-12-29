$600 stimulus payments will start going out tonight, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answers questions during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, December 2, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will begin sending stimulus payments to millions of Americans as early as Tuesday evening, the second such direct payment to Americans amid historic unemployment and ongoing business closures.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday evening, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote that payments "may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight."



He also wrote that the government would begin the process of mailing out paper checks on Wednesday for individuals without government-registered bank accounts.

Last week, Mnuchin told CNBC that Americans who qualify for direct payments could see those funds hit their bank accounts in a matter of days.

"The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week," Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer.

"So it's very fast, it's money that gets recirculated in the economy," he added. "People go out and spend this money, and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work."

At the time, the latest bill under consideration by lawmakers included provisions similar to those in the original CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion relief package approved in March.

Individuals would receive $600 in direct payments. The payments would decrease for people who earned more than $75,000 during 2019. And they would phase out completely for those who made more than $99,000 that year.

The $600 amount, half of the first stimulus payment in March, passed through Congress last week after months of negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats.