Trump is trying to link stimulus checks, defense spending to a contentious tech protection – what to know

President Donald Trump Carlos Barria | Reuters

President Donald Trump is pressuring his Republican allies over a law that has protected social media companies for decades. In his final weeks in office, Trump has launched a full-bore attack on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the 1996 law that shields tech companies from being held liable for what users post on their platforms. Trump wants Section 230 gone. He has tied the issue to the passage of a crucial annual defense spending bill and, more recently, to the prospect of approving an increase in coronavirus relief checks to $2,000 from $600. "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH!" Trump tweeted Tuesday. "Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don't let Big Tech steal our Country, and don't let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" he wrote. Politicians on both sides of the aisle — including President-elect Joe Biden — have voiced complaints about Section 230, and some have taken steps toward reforming the provision. But there's little appetite on Capitol Hill for repealing it outright, much less for slipping such a repeal into the $740 billion defense bill or the latest pandemic relief legislation. Here's what to know about Section 230 and where it stands:

How it started

Section 230 was written by former Rep. Chris Cox, R-Calif., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., following a 1995 court ruling against the online service Prodigy. That company had been sued for defamation after an anonymous user on its platform accused an investment firm of fraud. The court ruled that because Prodigy moderated some of the posts on the platform, it should be treated like a publisher. Cox and Wyden, disagreeing with that decision, introduced Section 230 as a way of protecting tech companies from becoming legally liable for their users' content if they opted to moderate it. The law allows for companies to engage in "good Samaritan" moderation of some material without being treated like a publisher or speaker under the law.

How it's going

More than two decades later, the prospect of repealing Section 230 would likely be a dealbreaker for many lawmakers. Throughout countless discussions about reforming the liability shield, members have largely agreed that some of its protections are important for the continued function of an open and relatively safe internet. For example, the law not only protects tech platforms from being held accountable for their users' posts, but it also allows them to remove "objectionable" messages. While the term is open for the platforms' interpretations, that portion of the law allows companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube to swiftly remove messages of terrorism, violence or self-harm without fearing that a lapse of judgment will land them in legal trouble. And while conservatives aim for fewer restrictions to be imposed on their posts, repealing Section 230 could result in even more limitations. Without its liability protection, platforms could be incentivized to screen more content before it can be uploaded. Some Democrats have also soured on the law. Biden voiced distaste for Section 230, telling the New York Times editorial board in January that the protection "immediately should be revoked" for tech platforms including Facebook. But that remedy seems to fall beyond many Democrats' wishes, which often include imposing more responsibility for platforms to moderate posts as allowed by Section 230.

'You're mad at Twitter'

Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images