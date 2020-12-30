With bitcoin near $27,000, now might be a good time to give some of it to charity

Sitting on a growing bitcoin fortune? Consider giving away some of it to charity.

As 2020 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency has seen a massive surge in appreciation. The value of a single unit of bitcoin is now hovering around $27,000.

Though long-time holders of the virtual currency are rejoicing, they run the risk of winding up overweight in bitcoin. That is, the massive run-up in values could suddenly result in investors having more exposure toward bitcoin — and its risks — than they'd like.

Similarly, while cashing out of your holdings might seem attractive, it could come with a hefty capital gains tax bill on the appreciation.

That's where charitable giving comes into play.

"We believe in asset diversification, and because the price of bitcoin rose significantly, investors could be overallocated based on their targets for their portfolio," said Stefan Podvojsky, senior vice president of Fidelity Charitable.

"A donor advised fund provides a great outlet to remove that overweight and support the philanthropy that is important to the donor," he said.

Indeed, investors in bitcoin have been able to donate their holdings to donor advised funds via Fidelity Charitable since 2015.