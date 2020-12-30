Skip Navigation
Value investor David Katz likes financials and this biotech stock in 2021

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
David Katz, CIO of Matrix Asset Advisors
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Matrix Asset Advisors' David Katz told CNBC on Wednesday he believes financial stocks are positioned well to have a strong rebound in 2021.

The sector has lagged many areas of the market this year, as investors worried about credit risk related to the coronavirus pandemic-induced economic downturn. However, Katz said on "The Exchange" that the dark cloud over banks is dissipating as the U.S. economy improves and the regulatory environment under President-elect Joe Biden takes shape.

"Their loan portfolios are very good. The yield curve is steepening. Janet Yellen as the head of the Treasury is a net positive," Katz said, referencing the former Federal Reserve chair who has been nominated to lead the Treasury Department.

