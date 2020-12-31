Your second stimulus check may be delayed if you changed your bank or moved

Hispanolistic

The latest round of $600 stimulus checks is on the way, but for people who either changed their bank account information or moved recently, the next payment may be delayed. The IRS has already started the process of issuing the checks through direct deposit, and some people have already noticed the payment pending in their accounts. Generally, the payments are dated for Jan. 4, meaning the funds won't be available to use until then. Checks being sent this way will continue through this week and next, according to the IRS. The agency said it started sending out paper checks and debit cards via mail on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about getting your second check if you've recently moved or changed banks.