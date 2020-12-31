Australia stocks little changed; many Asia-Pacific markets set for early close

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia dipped in Thursday morning trade, as multiple markets in Asia-Pacific are set to close early for New Year's Eve.

The S&P/ASX 200 dipped about 0.1% in early trading on Thursday.

Markets in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close earlier than usual on Thursday due to New Year's Eve.

Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

On the coronavirus front, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca received authorization on Wednesday for emergency use in the U.K. Still, the U.K. government outlined plans on Wednesday to impose stricter coronavirus restrictions on millions of people across England as a new strain of the virus spreads across the country.