Israel says it's vaccinated 7% of its population against Covid, it's less than 1% in U.S.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Healthcare Services branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020.

Israel has already immunized about 647,000 people against Covid-19, a whopping 7% of its more than 9.2 million residents — more than any other country in the world by population, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health boasted that it vaccinated more people in the first nine days of its campaign that than its total infections. There've been roughly 420,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Israel since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"We are ahead of the world in bringing and giving the vaccines. Israel is the world champion in vaccines, in first place by a lot," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday. "My mission now is to ensure that we will continue at this pace and we are working on it together."

In stark contrast, the U.S. has vaccinated roughly 0.8% of its population of 331 million against Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the agency cautions that the figure could lag actual vaccinations as states report the data. Still, federal officials have acknowledged in recent days that the rollout has been slower than desired.

While Israel's population of almost 9.3 million is just slightly larger than New Jersey's, the nation's success in rapidly rolling out the first doses to a large portion of its population could hold lessons for countries like the U.S.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University school of medicine and health services, on Thursday pointed to Israel as a potential model for the world.

"Israel is leading the world. They are vaccinating, on a per capita basis, 15 times faster than the United States," he said on CNN's "New Day." "They've already vaccinated 20% of their population over the age of 60. It would be as if we had already vaccinated about 15 million Americans over the age of 60."