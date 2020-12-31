New York City wants to vaccinate 1 million residents against Covid in January, Mayor de Blasio says

A worker of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (FDNY EMS) receives a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 23, 2020.

New York City officials want to inoculate 1 million residents against Covid-19 in January, saying the federal government and drugmakers need to speed up the production and distribution of the vaccine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday the city will use schools, pop-up clinics and "whatever it takes" to reach 1 million people within the month.

"We know New York City can vaccinate 1 million people in the month of January and really put this thing into high gear," de Blasio told CNN. "Every single time we vaccinate someone, we are one step closer to making the coronavirus a thing of the past in terms of the horrible grip it has on society."