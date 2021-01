(R to L) U.S. Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) wave to the crowd of supporters at a "Defend the Majority" rally with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Center on November 19, 2020 in Perry, Georgia.

Investors have a lot at stake in the Georgia elections on Tuesday, according to Oppenheimer.

The Wall Street firm said if the Democrats win both seats in the Georgia runoff elections, which will give the Democrats control of the Senate and House under president elect Joe Biden, the stock market could experience a correction from its current record levels.