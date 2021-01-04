Tom Lee has a theory on why stocks are far from a bubble and due for another big decade

(A full version of this story is available for CNBC Pro subscribers only)

Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee is pushing back against claims that the stock market is in a dangerous bubble, telling clients that equities are likely set for another strong decade.

In reiterating his bullish outlook on Monday, Lee noted that bonds and gold have "easily" outperformed equities since the start of 2019, leaving stocks with room to run.

He also noted that of the $3.1 trillion of retail inflows into financial assets since 2008, the vast majority of funds has been dumped into bonds despite the outperformance of equities.