Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Tom Lee has a theory on why stocks are far from a bubble and due for another big decade

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
Thomas Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(A full version of this story is available for CNBC Pro subscribers only)

Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee is pushing back against claims that the stock market is in a dangerous bubble, telling clients that equities are likely set for another strong decade.

In reiterating his bullish outlook on Monday, Lee noted that bonds and gold have "easily" outperformed equities since the start of 2019, leaving stocks with room to run.

He also noted that of the $3.1 trillion of retail inflows into financial assets since 2008, the vast majority of funds has been dumped into bonds despite the outperformance of equities.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProSmall caps seen as a good bet if Democrats push for another stimulus, shares surging
Maggie Fitzgerald4 min ago
CNBC ProHere are the stocks that could benefit most if Democrats control Congress, according to Wall Street
Thomas Franck3 hours ago
CNBC ProInvestors will need to be stock pickers in 2021, BTIG says and here are the firm's favorites
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More