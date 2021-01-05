Blackstone's Byron Wien gives his 10 surprises for 2021, including two big swings for stocks

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Blackstone Vice Chairman Byron Wien said he expects a volatile year in the stock market for 2021, with a stomach-churning drop in the first half followed by a dramatic rebound to record highs.

The Wall Street veteran discussed his much anticipated annual surprises list on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, ranging from the best sectors for stocks to outgoing President Donald Trump's next move.

"About seven of them are in the direction of the consensus, just more extreme. But there are three that are surprises," Wien said.