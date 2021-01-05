Semiconductors and value stocks: Traders pick top trends for 2021

As markets struggle at the start of 2021, two traders share the top trends that they're banking on for the new year.

Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, sees continued outperformance for one corner of the technology sector.

"If I was to select one group [or] industry within a sector, it is semiconductors," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "It's fairly insulated from Covid's impact on the economy as the semiconductor evolution was in play before Covid hit and I think whether the pandemic rages on next year or if it's managed in 2021, they should do well."

Gordon points to semiconductor use in gaming, mobile phones, PC, crypto mining and data centers as reasons to be bullish – those trends accelerated during the pandemic due to increased remote work and online entertainment.

He specifically points to Nvidia and AMD as two picks that could benefit from the digital acceleration. Gordon said AMD needs to break through consolidation at around $98 to continue to rally – should it do that, he sees upside to $140. It traded Tuesday just below $92.