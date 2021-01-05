Covid: Red Cross raffles Super Bowl tickets to solicit convalescent plasma donors

After warning that the U.K. had "tough, tough weeks to come," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a national lockdown for England to help contain a new, highly contagious variant of Covid-19. Scotland's leader, Nicola Sturgeon, also announced a new stay-at-home order for the country's citizens starting at midnight. The U.K. began its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, after starting to deploy the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in December. To protect as much of its population as possible, the U.K. government has decided to implement a 12-week delay between the first and second doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. The delay was criticized by the British Medical Association.

Here are some of the biggest developments Tuesday:

The U.S. is recording at least 215,408 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,664 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.