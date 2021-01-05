GasBuddy expects recovery in fuel spending in U.S. after Covid caused $100 billion decline

An employee of a gas station adjusts gasoline pump prices as they continue to fall with the oil market in turmoil on April 21, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

U.S. spending on gas this year should see a modest recovery after a nearly $100 billion decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to GasBuddy.

The fuel data company is forecasting U.S. gasoline spending this year to rise to $325.6 billion, up 16.3% from $280 billion in 2020 – the lowest spending since at least 2004. That includes all gasoline supplied to the U.S. market for consumers and commercial customers.

"Americans pumped far fewer gallons last year than a normal year," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNBC. "Volumes for gasoline are nowhere near they usually are."

Like nearly everything in 2020, Covid-19 upended the gasoline and oil industry. That included crude prices, which are linked to gasoline prices, falling into negative territory for the first time ever as the coronavirus spread across the U.S. causing lockdowns last spring.

The higher spending this year is expected to get a boost from a 27-cent-per-gallon average increase in gas prices nationally, according to GasBuddy, which collects data from more than 150,000 gas stations in North America. More Americans are also commuting for work instead of using public transportation or driving instead of flying, De Haan said.

"Overall, I think there's more likelihood that prices will rally in 2021 compared to 2020 as Americans at least start to try to learn how to live in this pandemic environment," De Haan said.