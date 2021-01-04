Covid live updates: UK begins Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccinations; official more concerned of South Africa variant

The United States is averaging more than 2,600 deaths each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. December was the most deadly and infectious month of the pandemic for the nation. Yet, U.S. air travel hit its highest level since mid-March on Saturday with more than 1.19 million people passing through airport security checkpoints. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the pandemic could likely get worse in the next couple of weeks as the U.S. deals with the delayed impact of post-Christmas holiday travel.

The U.S. is recording at least 213,437 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,637 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: