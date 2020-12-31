Covid live updates: U.S. Covid hospitalizations surpass 125,000 for the first time

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. has identified its second case of the new and more infectious Covid strain that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom. Colorado health officials on Tuesday announced that they detected the country's first known case and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the new strain was detected in a 30-year-old man in San Diego County. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the circulation of the new Covid-19 strain in the U.S. could further stress hospitals that are already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
The U.S. is recording at least 181,998 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,313 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time declined for the second straight week, CNBC's Fred Imbert reports.
Initial jobless claims declined by 19,000 to 787,000 in the week ending Dec. 26, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected initial jobless claims of 828,000. The previous week's total for initial claims was revised up by 3,000 to 806,000.
—Melodie Warner
Ford Motor's new ad campaign is urging Americans to save lives by following Covid-19 protocols.
The "#FinishStrong" initiative includes a new commercial from filmmaker Peter Berg and voiced by actor Bryan Cranston. The spots will launch in early January during college football bowl games on ABC and ESPN and NFL games on Fox.
Ford leaders said on a call Wednesday the company wants to encourage Americans to help prevent tens of thousands of additional deaths as vaccines roll out.
—Megan Graham
Chinese health regulators issued conditional approval to Sinopharm's two-dose regimen, the Associated Press reports. It's the first vaccine to be approved for general use in the country of 1.3 billion people.
Under conditional approval, research will continue and state-owned Sinopharm will be required to submit further data, the AP reports.
The Beijing Institute of Biological Products, the Sinopharm subsidiary that developed the drug, says it has a 79.3% effectiveness rate based on late-stage trials, according to the report.
—Sara Salinas
More than 125,000 people are currently hospitalized around the U.S. as of Wednesday, according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project, the highest tally of the pandemic and a stark warning as the country heads in 2021.
Dwindling ICU capacity and strained health systems pose a dangerous threat to patients and providers alike. Covid-19 deaths also reached a new record on Wednesday, with more than 3,700 people succumbing to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Cases and hospital stays have continued to rise even as two vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, ship out for administration.
—Sara Salinas