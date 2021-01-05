Why the U.S. Covid vaccine rollout is going more slowly than planned: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Meg Tirrell explains where the U.S. is in its effort to roll out the Covid vaccine. Plus, CNBC.com's Brian Schwartz breaks down the record dollars flooding the critical U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Covid live updates: Red Cross raffles Super Bowl tickets to solicit convalescent plasma donors

After warning that the U.K. had "tough, tough weeks to come," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a national lockdown for England to help contain a new, highly contagious variant of Covid-19. Scotland's leader, Nicola Sturgeon, also announced a new stay-at-home order for the country's citizens starting at midnight. The U.K. began its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, after starting to deploy the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in December. To protect as much of its population as possible, the U.K. government has decided to implement a 12-week delay between the first and second doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. The delay was criticized by the British Medical Association.

Republican senators in Georgia runoffs get late boost from real estate, Wall Street donors

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, facing tight runoff elections Tuesday in Georgia, have received a late surge of donations from the real estate and financial industries. Their Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, have otherwise enjoyed a fundraising edge in the races, which will determine whether Democrats or the GOP will hold an edge in the Senate. Donors on Wall Street are contributing to Perdue and Loeffler because they are worried that a Democratic Senate would help President-elect Joe Biden push for tighter regulations on the financial industry, a GOP strategist with clients in the banking industry said. This person declined to be named in order to speak freely.

Haven, the Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan venture to disrupt health care, is disbanding after 3 years