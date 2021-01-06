Macy's is closing dozens of stores this year. Here's the full list

Liquidation sales have already started at some of the locations that are closing. The rest are slated to start later this month. (See a full list of the closing stores and recently closed locations below.) In 2020, Macy's closed about 30 locations.

Macy's is closing dozens of department stores this year, in a bid to move out of underperforming malls and trim a real estate empire that isn't as valued as it once was.

The closures by Macy's will add to the glut of retail real estate that has gone back on the market in recent years, pummeling landlords. In 2020, retail businesses from boutique apparel chains to department store operators announced more than 11,000 closures, according to tracking from the real estate firm CoStar Group.

Mall owners like Simon Property Group and Macerich have been tasked with filling a plethora of empty spaces. The pressures have been too much for some to handle: Two mall owners — CBL and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November.

Macy's currently operates 544 of its namesake department stores, along with 34 Bloomingdale's locations, 19 Bloomingdale's outlets and 166 Bluemercury shops, according to its website.

Here's the full list of Macy's stores expected to close this year:

1. Paradise Valley, AZ

2. El Cajon Parkway, CA

3. Hilltop, CA

4. Brass Mill Center, CT

5. Crystal Mall, CT

6. Port Charlotte Town Center, FL

7. Volusia Mall, FL

8. Greenbriar, GA

9. Hyatt Regency (Maui), HI

10. Grand Teton Mall, ID

11. Water Tower Place, IL

12. College Mall, IN

13. Marlow Heights, MD

14. Independence Center, MO

15. Northpark Mall, MO

16. West Park Mall (MO), MO

17. Sangertown Square, NY

18. White Plains Galleria, NY

19. Great Lakes Mall, OH

20. Richland Mall, OH

21. Tri-County Mall, OH

22. The Avenue Carriage Crossing, TN

23. Old Hickory Mall, TN

24. Golden Triangle, TX

25. Post Oak Mall, TX

26. Rivercenter, TX

27. Rolling Oaks, TX

28. Vista Ridge Mall, TX

29. Commons at Federal Way, WA

30. Northtown, WA

31. Monterey, CA (Furniture)

32. Winter Haven, FL

33. Cambridgeside, MA

34. Lima, OH

35. Lloyd Center, OR

36. Santa Monica, CA (Bloomingdale's)

37. South Towne Center, UT

These stores are already closed: