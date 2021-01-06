Roblox raises $520 million ahead of planned stock market direct listing

Roblox, the kids online gaming company, said on Wednesday that it raised $520 million in a private financing round and announced separately that it will soon go public through a direct listing.

Late last year, Roblox filed to go public, but the company delayed its debut after shares of DoorDash and Airbnb soared more than expected out of the gate. By following companies like Spotify, Slack and Palantir, which all used direct listings, Roblox will let existing shareholders and employees sell stock to new investors on day one.

It's one of several ways companies are exploring to reach the public market as an alternative to the traditional IPO, which has been criticized as a handout to new investors at the expense of longtime insiders and employees.

The financing round, led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group, values Roblox at $29.5 billion, an increase of more than sevenfold from its last funding in February 2020. In a filing, Roblox indicated it still plans to raise an additional $30 million.

Roblox's announcement comes just about two weeks after the SEC approved a rule allowing companies to raise primary capital at the same time as their market listing. Roblox, however, is raising capital before its listing.

Brad Gerstner, Altimeter's CEO, told CNBC the day after the SEC rule change in December that "2020 is going to go down as the year the traditional IPO got disrupted." He said companies have a menu of options now, whether it's the traditional IPO, a direct listing or through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

"That means lower costs to companies, which is better for employees and it means a lot more fair access to retail investors," said Gerstner.