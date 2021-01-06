Skip Navigation
Politics

Violent clashes break out as Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum | Getty Images

Supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes, which are expected to confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Protesters clashed with police and U.S. Senate proceedings were halted with lawmakers being escorted from the chamber. Protestors freely roamed through the Capitol complex, including the Senate chamber, where one man stood on the president of the Senate’s chair and shouted, “Trump won that election!” Vice President Mike Pence, who had been presiding over the count of Electoral College votes, was ushered out of the Senate as the U.S. Capitol Complex went into lockdown as Trump supporters began breaching the complex.

Several law enforcement officials said at least one person in the Capitol building had been shot.

Protesters outside the US Capitol

US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Police try to hold protesters back

U.S. Capitol Police scuffle with demonstrators after they broke through security fencing outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Graeme Sloan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A protester waves a Trump flag outside the Capitol

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021.
Stephanie Keith | Reuters

Protesters on the steps of the U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Police detain protesters inside Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Capitol police stop protesters from entering

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2021.
Kevin Dietsch | Pool | Reuters

View from outside the Capitol as police try to hold protesters at bay

Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

Congressmen run for cover inside the Capitol

Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Sergeant in arms blockade the door to the House floor

Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Members of Congress shelter in place

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

A protesters gains access to the Senate chamber

A protester dangled from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 6, 2021, in Washington.
Win McNamee | Getty Images

Protesters take control of the Senate chamber

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee | Getty Images

A Trump supporter sits at the desk of Speaker Nancy Pelosi

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Capitol Police try to gain control outside the Capitol

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Julio Cortez | AP

Protesters walk freely inside the Capitol

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

A protester poses for a photo inside the Capitol

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Capitol police clash with protesters trying to access the Capitol building

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.
Stephanie Keith | Reuters

A protester inside the Capitol building

A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images

A view of protesters outside the Capitol building

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.
Andrew Harnik | AP

Trump supporters protesting outside the Capitol

Crowds arrive for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Trump releases Twitter video asking protesters to go home

US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter, seen in an empty Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on January 6, 2020.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images