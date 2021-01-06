Trump tweets amid violent Capitol Hill insurrection as leaders beg him to address the nation

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

Trump later released a video asking supporters to leave the riots . "You have to go home now. We have to have peace," Trump said, as he continued to falsely say that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory was "fraudulent" due to debunked claims of widespread voter fraud.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" Trump tweeted. "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

As an insurrection continues on Capitol Hill led by supporters of Donald Trump , the outgoing Republican president tweeted while political leaders begged him to address the nation to intervene in the violent riots on Wednesday.

One person is in critical condition after being shot at the U.S. Capitol and at least five people have been transported to the hospital, D.C. Emergency Medical Services said. At least one of those transported is a law enforcement officer, NBC News reported.

"I call on President Trump to go on national television now, to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," Biden said in a speech Wednesday.

The president's tweets come just hours after Trump led a rally one hour before Congress was set to begin the process of confirming Biden's victory in the Electoral College. Trump has continually attempted to overturn the presidential election results through baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

"We will never give up. We will never concede," Trump told the attendees outside the White House, who cheered him on. "We will stop the steal!"

Calls for the president to intervene in the violent insurrection were shared by members of his own party and his closest allies.

"The president caused this protest to occur. He's the only one that can make it stop," Trump ally and former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC. "What the president has said is not good enough. He has to come out and tell his supporters to leave the Capitol grounds and allow the congress to do their business peacefully. Anything short of that is an abdication of his responsibility."

"The best thing @realdonaldtrump could do right now is to address the nation from the Oval Office and condemn the riots. A peaceful transition of power is essential to the country and needs to take place on 1/20," said Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting White House chief of staff. "Now is the time for the President to be presidential."

"Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump - you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!" said Alyssa Farah, a former Trump spokesperson.

"STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All," said Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to Trump.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement: "We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately."