Chamath Palihapitiya says there's a big disruption coming that will cause Tesla to double again

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya said shares of Tesla, which just rallied sevenfold in 2020, will carry strong momentum forward on the heels of a massive transformation toward clean energy.

"The big disruption that's coming is to power utilities," Palihapitiya said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Thursday. "There are trillions of dollars of bonds, of capex and of value sitting inside the energy generation infrastructure of the world that's going to go upside down. And when that goes pear-shaped, Tesla will double and triple again."