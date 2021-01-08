Bill Miller says bitcoin becomes less risky the higher the price goes

Value investor Bill Miller said Friday he believes owning bitcoin becomes a safer investment decision the higher the price of the digital coin gets.

Bitcoin was trading over $40,000 per coin Friday afternoon, having posted a record high of almost $42,000 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency has been on a tear since March, which coincides with governments around the world undertaking massive stimulus efforts to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It gets less risky the higher it goes" because it is still early in the adoption cycle, Miller said on "The Exchange." "That's the opposite of what happens with most stocks."

"Bitcoin's total supply is growing less than 2% a year and it's obvious by the price that the demand is growing much, much faster than that. As long as that obtains, bitcoin is likely to go higher and perhaps considerably higher," added Miller, founder and chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners.

Miller, who managed a fund that beat the S&P 500 for 15 straight years while at Legg Mason, said he did not have a specific price target for bitcoin but rather he has "price expectations."

"I think that bitcoin ... should probably be up 50% to 100% from here in the next 12 to 18 months. And if you were to ask me the over or under, I would definitely say it would be much more likely to be higher than lower," he said.