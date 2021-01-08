China and Russia could exploit chaos in the U.S. after Capitol riot, says a national security expert

Security forces respond with tear gas after President Donald Trump's supporters breached security at the U.S. Capitol.

China and Russia could exploit the chaos that erupted in the U.S. after rioters stormed the halls of Congress on Wednesday, according to one expert.

"Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will be delighted with the chaos unfolding in the United States right now and will be tempted to take advantage of the situation," said Emeritus Professor Paul Dibb, a national security expert at the Australian National University, in a Thursday note referring to the leaders of China and Russia, respectively.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing Congress to delay the process of confirming Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.

The U.S. has had tense relationships with the two authoritarian states, which some experts said are challenging American leadership on the global stage.

China in recent years has emerged as a major strategic competitor to the U.S., and both sides have clashed on a range of issues including trade, technology and human rights.

Meanwhile, Russia has grown more assertive internationally. It was found to have interfered in American presidential elections and was suspected of being behind a major cyberattack on U.S. government agencies last year.