European markets log best week in around two months on recovery hopes, vaccine news

LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as global investors anticipated that a Democratic-controlled U.S. government will lead to greater fiscal support.

Trump finally concedes

Georgia Senate runoffs

Markets have also reacted positively to Democrats winning two Georgia Senate runoffs, thereby securing control of the upper chamber and bolstering Biden's chances of advancing his legislative agenda. This is expected to include heavier spending and borrowing to support the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. More positive news on the Covid-19 vaccine front also boosted sentiment Friday, as a laboratory study indicated that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine could be effective against the new, highly-transmissible mutations of the virus found in the U.K. and South Africa. The U.K.'s regulator on Friday approved Moderna's vaccine for use, making it the third vaccine cleared for distribution in the country, after the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. On the data front, euro zone unemployment unexpectedly declined in November, according to Eurostat figures published Friday, falling to 8.3% from 8.4% in October.

Stock news