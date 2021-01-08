GM’s Cruise hires ex-Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West

Cruise, General Motors' majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has hired former Delta Air Lines Chief Operating Officer Gil West as its first COO, the company said Friday.

West retired at the end of September after 12 years at the Atlanta-based airline. He was responsible for Delta's worldwide operations, including 366 airports in 66 countries, 1,300 aircraft, 200 million customers per year and managed a $16 billion budget. He started shortly before Delta's 2008 merger with Northwest and was named Delta's COO in 2014.

"Gil's track record of delivering amazing customer experience, exceptional operating performance and flawless safety, all at large scale, is a perfect fit for Cruise as we begin the journey to commercialize our self-driving technology," Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said in a statement.