Pickup trucks dominate America's 10 best-selling vehicles of 2020

Look no further than the automotive industry's best-selling vehicles of last year as proof of America's love for pickup trucks.

Led by trucks from the Detroit automakers, pickups accounted for five of the industry's 10 best-selling vehicles in 2020 despite their increasingly higher prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford Motor's F-Series truck retained its decades-long sales dominance, followed by pickups from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. The three top-selling pickups accounted for about 13% of the 14.5 million vehicles estimated to have been sold last year in the U.S.

"Pickup trucks have been very successful. They have marched through this pandemic so well," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for auto research firm Edmunds, told CNBC. "They have boosted up all of their respective companies. Particularly the Detroit companies, they have kept business afloat fairly well."

As sales to commercial and other fleet customers came to a grinding halt during the coronavirus pandemic, automakers touted retail consumers purchasing pickups as quickly as they could produce them in 2020. The companies are still attempting to resupply inventories following a roughly two-month shutdown of their North American plants last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.