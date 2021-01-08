With Congress approving up to $284 billion to loans, small businesses can apply for Paycheck Protection starting Jan. 11

Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, speaks as Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, listens at a House Small Business Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

The Paycheck Protection Program will reopen on Jan. 11, offering forgivable loans to small businesses and allowing certain cash-strapped firms to borrow a second time, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Congress authorized up to $284 billion toward the small business loan program as part of the sweeping Covid relief act that went into effect near the end of 2020.

That measure also included additional aid for small businesses in the form of tax deductibility for expenses covered by PPP, as well as tax credits for firms that kept their employees on payroll and simplified forgiveness for loans under $150,000.

This time, the SBA and Treasury Department have staggered the reopening.