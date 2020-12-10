Bipartisan Covid relief plan includes more PPP, plus tax deductions for small businesses

Small business owners with battered finances might be in line for additional funding from the Paycheck Protection Program.

On Wednesday, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle circulated a summary of their $908 billion emergency Covid relief package.

The proposal sets aside $300 billion for the Small Business Administration, the federal agency responsible for overseeing the Paycheck Protection Program – a forgivable loan that was created through the CARES Act.

The measure, known as the Bipartisan Emergency COVID Relief Act of 2020, also would provide $300 in weekly supplemental unemployment payments, as well as an extension of student loan forbearance through the end of April 2021.

The funding would bolster the PPP and make more money available to firms that have suffered the most.

Generally, borrowers are eligible for PPP loan forgiveness if they apply at least 60% of the proceeds to payroll. Partial loan forgiveness may be available to those who don't meet this threshold.

Sums that aren't wiped must be repaid and are subject to an interest rate of 1%.

In all, more than 5 million PPP loans were approved, adding up to $525 billion.