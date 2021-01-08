Moderna coronavirus vaccine becomes the third approved for use in the UK

Staff at CSL are working in the lab on November 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, where they will begin manufacturing AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine.

LONDON — The U.K.'s medicines regulator approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Friday for emergency use in the country.

It comes as the U.K. battles a more contagious strain of the virus, which has prompted an alarming surge of infections and deaths nationwide and resulted in a third lockdown.

Moderna's is the third shot that has been authorized for use in Britain, following earlier approvals for the vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

In a release, the country's Department of Health said the Moderna vaccine meets the "strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality" of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

It added that the U.K. had ordered an extra 10 million doses of the vaccine, taking its total to 17 million. They are expected to be available from the spring.