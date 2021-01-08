Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. economy ended seven months of job gains and posted its first net payrolls loss since April last month as restaurants laid off droves of workers with the arrival of the winter months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 140,000 in December as fears over a Covid-19 resurgence sparked a backslide in travel and hospitality job numbers. The unemployment rate held at 6.7%.

The decline in total payroll employment was worse than the net loss of 50,000 that economists had forecast.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for December jobs based on data contained in the employment report.

The broad leisure and hospitality sector saw outsized job losses thanks almost entirely to a torrent of layoffs at bars and restaurants as winter weather begins across much of the U.S.

The entire industry lost 498,000 jobs, but the food services subsector accounted for 372,000 of the net loss as managers cut cooks, waiters and other dining staff.

"The decline in payroll employment reflects the recent increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and efforts to contain the pandemic," the government said in its release.

"In December, job losses in leisure and hospitality and in private education were partially offset by gains in professional and business services, retail trade, and construction," the Labor Department added.

Eateries throughout much of the country had to send workers home as colder weather kept patrons away or forced restaurants to welcome diners at limited indoor capacity to help slow the spread of Covid-19.