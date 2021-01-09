Are you financially fragile, or could you soon be? Take this quiz to find out

We are in the middle of a pandemic. Money, and decisions about money, are critical. Knowledge of key savings, borrowing and investing concepts are a strong predictor of financial fragility. According to a recently completed research study I co-authored with Olivia Mitchell and Robert Clark, "Financial Fragility during the COVID-19 Pandemic", not knowing answers to the following questions are signs you may be financially fragile. Take this quiz to find out.

By Annamaria Lusardi, Ph.D., Denit Trust Endowed Chair of Economics and Accountancy at the George Washington University School of Business. She is also a member of CNBC's Financial Wellness Advisory Council