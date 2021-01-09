Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, a person familiar told NBC News.

Pence's decision to watch Biden's swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. is yet another public break with President Donald Trump since the riots that rocked Washington. On Friday, Trump said he would skip Biden's inauguration, a move that seemed to undercut the president's message of national "healing and reconciliation," a day prior.

Biden, who spoke from Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, welcomed Trump's decision, calling it "one of the few things we have ever agreed on."

On the suggestion of Pence's potential attendance, Biden said he'd be "honored to have him there and to move forward in the transition."

"I think it's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historic precedents and circumstances of how an administration changes," Biden said.