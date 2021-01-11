South Korea's Kospi continues to charge higher as it rises more than 2%; China's inflation data ahead

SINGAPORE — Stock in Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors regionally await the release of Chinese inflation data for December.

South Korea's Kospi, which has had a stellar start to 2021 as it jumped nearly 10% in the first trading week of the year, rose 2.35% in early trade.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.31%. Energy stocks jumped, with Santos up 4.01% while Beach Energy gained 2.09%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.22% higher.

Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.

China's inflation data for December is expected to be released at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.