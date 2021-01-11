Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns after Trump supporters' riot on Capitol Hill

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies at his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned Monday, becoming the third Cabinet-level official to quit on the heels of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned last week over Wednesday's riot, which disrupted the confirmation by Congress of Joe Biden's election as the next president.

Wolf, in a letter to Department of Homeland Security staff, said his resignation "is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary."

"These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power," wrote Wolf, whose resignation is effective at just before midnight.

He also said that he was "saddened" to resign, as he had planned to remain in his post until Biden took office next week.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the latest resignation.

Wolf's depature comes four days after Trump withdrew his nomination to become DHS secretary, as opposed to the depatment's acting chief.

The White House at the time had said that that move was not related to Wolf's comments about Trump after the riot, in which a Capitol police officer was killed, a Trump-supporting rioter was fatally shot, and three other people died from medical issues.

Wolf had urged Trump to condemn the attack, which he called "tragic and sickening."

"This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday," Wolf wrote in a statement at the time.

"Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans. Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice — regardless of political motivations," he added.

Wolf also wrote that the rioters should be held accountable for their actions.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.