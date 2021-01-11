Chinese search giant Baidu to create an electric vehicle company

The Baidu Inc. logo is displayed on the company's headquarters on July 3, 2019 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese internet giant Baidu has formed a strategic partnership with automaker Geely to create a standalone electric vehicle unit, the companies confirmed on Monday.

The new unit will operate as an independent subsidiary of Baidu, the company said on Monday.

CNBC first reported the news on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Beijing-headquartered Baidu will be the majority shareholder while Chinese automaker Geely will take a minority stake, the person told CNBC.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Geely were up slightly by 0.15% on Monday, after soaring nearly 20% on Friday. Baidu's U.S.-listed shares were up over 15% at the close of trade on Friday.