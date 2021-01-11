European markets mostly lower as coronavirus weighs on sentiment

LONDON — European stocks were slightly lower on Monday morning, following the trend set by their Asian counterparts overnight.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2% lower by late morning trade, with basic resources shedding 1.2% to lead losses while health care stocks added 0.4%.

The negative trade for European equities comes after stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly declined Monday, and U.S. stock futures fell in early morning trading as investors assessed the outlook for more Covid-19 relief stimulus.

The stock market is coming off a solid week to start 2021 as investors looked past a violent siege of the Capitol and focused on the prospect for additional fiscal stimulus after a Democratic sweep of Congress.

President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday a hefty economic stimulus rollout, which he said will be "in the trillions of dollars." More details will follow in a formal announcement on Thursday, six days before he is slated to take office. The need for further stimulus was underscored by an unexpected job loss in December.