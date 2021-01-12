Skip Navigation
BioNTech's stock surged 187% in one year — and there's more upside, says Berenberg

Abigail Ng@abigailngwy
Key Points
  • German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, together with U.S. biotech giant Pfizer, co-developed a Covid-19 vaccine which has been authorized for emergency use by numerous countries.
  • "I think this year will be a catalyst-rich year," said Shu, a senior biotech analyst at Berenberg Capital Markets. "The Covid vaccine definitely is part of the story."
Vaccine ampoules stand on a table at the Harz Vaccination Centre.
Matthias Bein | picture alliance | Getty Images

BioNTech's shares have risen more than 180% in the last 12 months and hit a record high in December, but one analyst from investment bank Berenberg said there's more upside in the coming year.

The German pharmaceutical company, together with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, co-developed a Covid-19 vaccine which has been authorized for emergency use by regulators, including those in the U.S., U.K. and European Union.

"I think this year will be a catalyst-rich year," said Zhiqiang Shu, a senior biotech analyst at Berenberg Capital Markets.

"The Covid vaccine definitely is part of the story," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

