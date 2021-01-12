Bitcoin's roller-coaster ride shows why people should be cautious before investing in cryptocurrency

An illustration of bitcoin on Euro banknotes. Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Financial experts generally advise that people looking to invest in bitcoin allocate a small amount of their portfolio that they'd be okay with losing entirely to the asset. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority just issued a similar warning. "People should only invest really what they're willing to lose," said Daniel Polotsky, CEO of CoinFlip, one of the largest bitcoin ATM companies in the U.S. He added that people near retirement, those who will need the money they're investing near term or people who are looking to trade frequently to make a profit may want to reconsider bitcoin as an asset for those goals. "Maybe there are more opportunities to make money because it's so volatile, but it can get very addicting very quickly to start trading back and forth," he said. "And, most of the people that do that lose money."

