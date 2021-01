Employees make checks at an inspection line during a media tour of the Nio Inc. production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Shanghai-based Nio may not pose the threat to Tesla that many are expecting, according to Citi. The firm cut the red-hot electric vehicle stock to a neutral rating, saying Nio's new sedan is "good but not enough to make any critical changes from Tesla's challenge."