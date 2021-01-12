Fed's Esther George cautions that inflation could rise faster than expected

Long-dormant inflation could rebound more quickly than anticipated as the economy shakes off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said Tuesday.

Current measures show that inflation remains subdued, as it has been for most of time since the financial crisis of 2008.

However, George noted that the Fed's preferred inflation gauge is weighed down by some of the sectors hardest hit during the Covid-19 crisis. That means it may not accurately represent the real state of inflation, which could rise quickly once the virus is under control and some industries, particularly those in the services and hospitality area, recover.

"In contrast to these sectors, price inflation for many other categories of consumption (particularly

goods) has moved up, sometimes quite sharply," George said in prepared remarks. "Such a scenario does not suggest higher inflation is a near-term threat, but rather that inflation could approach the Committee's average inflation objective more quickly than some might expect."