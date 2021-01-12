NBA says no plans for pause, but it will address pandemic protocols to ease Covid-19 troubles

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers during game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

With only eight players available, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers wasn't thrilled the National Basketball Association forced the team to play a game against the Denver Nuggets.

But due to the NBA's Covid-19 protocols, the Sixers technically had enough players to compete.

The team had seven players on the court in the Jan. 9 loss, as one of the latest NBA Covid-19 scares impacted the team. The loss was the second of three straight defeats for the Sixers, taking the team from the best record in the league to third-best in the Eastern Conference.

"We were not happy with the way that went down," Rivers told reporters on Monday. "We don't understand why we played that game."

This is what the NBA signed up for when it went head-to-head with Covid-19. The league knew it couldn't escape a clean record the way it did in Orlando, the site of its bubble. And now, the NBA has officially joined Covid-19 struggles facing other sports.

Outbreaks have occurred, and postponements have become a reality. The NBA rescheduled the New Orleans Pelicans-Dallas Mavericks contest on Monday. The Boston Celtics' matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday was also delayed due to another outbreak throughout NBA clubs.

There are now whispers NBA commissioner Adam Silver is considering a possible pause. Asked about that by CNBC on Tuesday, NBA spokesman Mike Bass reiterated his statement provided to league media partner, ESPN

Wrote Bass via email: "We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly. There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols."

But pause or not, it'll be challenging for the NBA to withhold its product for too long or it's bound to face what the National Football League confronted – making good with TV networks that pay them billions. Those same networks need to appease advertisers.

"A pause wouldn't be good," said Kevin Krim, the founder and CEO of advertising metrics data firm EDO.

That's why the NBA is examining its protocols and is expected to intensify the guidelines that could include banning pregame and postgame interactions between players and added mask mandates.

There's also been talk of expanding rosters. But this appears off the table at the moment, since bringing in extra players while Covid is spreading across the nation could make matters worse.

The NFL took similar steps at the end of its 2020 regular-season to avoid rescheduling more games. It also had to consider training camp-like bubbles to finish its postseason.